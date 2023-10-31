Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey promises victory against Hearts of Oak in upcoming clash

Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey is confident that his team will secure victory in their upcoming clash against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

The highly anticipated match is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, November 1, as part of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians have experienced a challenging period, having failed to win any of their previous four matches. As they prepare to host the reigning champions, Medeama, they are eager to turn their fortunes around.

However, coach Evans Adotey has promised to extend their winless streak to five games.

Speaking at a pre-match conference, Adotey acknowledged the tough task of facing Hearts of Oak but expressed his confidence in his team's ability to deliver a positive result.

"Looking at Hearts of Oak, I can testify that we are facing a herculean task on Wednesday, but all the same, I want to tell my fans to relax and trust that by the close of the day, Medeama will give the fans good results."

"This is a match I want to make sure Medeama comes back with not less than a point. If not a win, we want to get at least a point," he stated.