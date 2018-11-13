Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu believes Kwadwo Asamoah's absence will affect Black Stars ahead of Ethiopia clash

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu believes the Black Stars will struggle without Kwadwo Asamoah in the AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia.

The Inter Milan star pulled out of the team for the game against the Walias of Ethiopia on Sunday due to a knock he suffered in the game against Atlanta on Sunday.

According to Medeama coach, Kwesi Appiah has started a project of building the team around Asamoah, therefore his absence will be massively felt.

"In recent time, Kwesi Appiah wanted to rely on Kwadwo Asamoah's quality in his game plan in a bid to qualify Ghana for the tournament so his absence will definitely affect the team," he told Goal.

"Now the coach must change his game plan to suit those available and that is not going to be easy. The team will struggle but I trust him to do a decent job in Addis Ababa on Sunday."

"This fixture is obviously the biggest game for the country in the qualifiers because of the defeat to Kenya and the ban which has been handed to Sierra Leone by Fifa. It is now a must win regardless of any obstacles, so the players must give their best."

"With the return of the Ayew brothers, the technical team can plan something around them together with Asamoah Gyan so that Ghana will avoid a defeat or stalemate but it won't be that simple," he added.