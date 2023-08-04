Medeama SC complete the signing of experienced defender Richard Akrofi

Ghana champions Medeama SC have completed the signing of experienced defender Richard Akrofi for the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The centre-back is moving to the Tarkwa-based outfit on a one-year contract ahead of their African campaign from Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC for an undisclosed amount.

Akrofi joined Nsoatreman at the beginning of the 2022-23 season and was a pillar in defence for the team in their debut campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight, playing 18 matches.

The 31-year-old stalwart defender spent two seasons at King Faisal Babes, where he was captain before switching camp to Nsoatreman.

The former Hearts of Oak player is expected to augment the defence of the Yellow and Mauves as they embark on their CAF Champions League campaign, starting later this month.

Medeama have been drawn against Nigerian side Remo Stars SC in the first preliminary round of the competition, with the first leg set for August 20, 2023, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The second leg of the tie will place in a week's time at the Remo Stars stadium in the Ogun State in Nigeria.