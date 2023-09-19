Medeama SC defender Kofi Asmah credits growth to ex-teammate Vincent Atinga

Medeama SC defender Kofi Asmah has expressed his appreciation for the valuable lessons he gained from his former teammate Vincent Atinga.

Atinga, who recently chose not to renew his contract with the club, played a crucial role in providing guidance to Asmah in central defence.

Asmah, who made his debut in continental football, believes that the experience and knowledge he gained from Atinga significantly contributed to his growth as a player.

Notably, Asmah, wearing the captain's armband, scored a stunning goal as Medeama secured a 3-1 victory in the first leg of their CAF Champions League playoff tie against Guinean giants Horoya AC.

The young defender highlighted the influence of Atinga's playing style on his own development: "You learn from those who know how to play the game, so what he taught me has helped shape my career. That is what has helped partner Nurudeen Abdulai because he [Vincent Atinga] has partnered myself and Nurudeen, and their partnership is the style we also implemented against Horoya."

Medeama SC will travel to Conakry on the weekend of September 28-30, 2023, for the reverse fixture against Horoya AC of Guinea, aiming for a place in the group stage for the first time.