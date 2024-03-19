Medeama SC defender Nurudeen Abdulai joins Black Stars squad for upcoming friendlies

Medeama SC centre-back Nurudeen Abdulai has joined the Ghana national football team, the Black Stars, in Morocco following a late call-up for the upcoming friendly internationals against Nigeria and Uganda.

Abdulai, known for his composed and steady defensive style, made his debut during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros in November.

However, he missed the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

A key player for Medeama SC in their CAF Champions League campaign, Abdulai has become a regular fixture for the club in the Ghana Premier League.

He will participate in the Black Stars' training session scheduled for Tuesday evening, as preparations ramp up for the opening match against Nigeria on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Stade Grande Marrakech in Morocco.

This opportunity allows Abdulai to further showcase his skills on the international stage and contribute to the team's success in these friendly matches.