Medeama SC deny Baba Yara Stadium as home venue for CAF Champions League group matches

Ghanaian champions, Medeama SC, have issued a press release refuting recent reports that they have selected Baba Yara Stadium as their home venue for CAF Champions League group games.

The club clarified its stance in response to local media reports that suggested otherwise.

In their official statement, Medeama SC stated, "We bring to the notice of our supporters and the sporting public that Medeama Sporting Club has not selected the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as its home venue for the group stage of the 2023-24 CAF Champions League."

The club further explained that their first-choice home venue is the T and A Stadium in Tarkwa, pending inspection and clearance by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the governing body of African football.

Medeama SC emphasised that only the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and the Cape Coast Stadium have been approved as venues for the group phase of the CAF inter-club competition. The decision regarding the permanent venue for the group stage will be made in due course.

The Yellow and Mauves secured their spot in the group stage of the CAF Champions League, marking their maiden appearance in this prestigious competition. They advanced by defeating Remo Stars and Horoya AC.

In Group D of the competition, Medeama will face formidable opponents, including defending champions Al Ahly SC, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

The Tarkwa-based side are slated to play their first group game against Al Ahly in Cairo before hosting Belouizdad at the yet-to-be-confirmed venue in Ghana. The following home matches will be against Young Africans and Al Ahly, respectively.

The CAF Champions League group stage matches are scheduled to kick off on November 25 and 26, 2023, and will conclude on March 1 and 2, 2024.

"We want to use this opportunity to thank Ghanaians for their massive show of support to the club in the Africa elite inter-club competition.

"Regardless of the venue chosen for our home matches, we are confident that Ghanaians will turn up in their numbers to support the team to thrive."