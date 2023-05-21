Medeama SC dismantle Heart of Oak to climb summit of Ghana Premier League

Medeama SC made a huge statement of their title ambitions after destroying Hearts of Oak to go summit of the Ghana Premier League table on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

After several unfruitful attempts in Accra against the Phobians, Medeama established their intentions early in the game after Derrick Fordjour broke the deadlock 16 minutes into the match.

Hearts of Oak responded 16 minutes later through Ibrahim Salifu, who converted from the spot following a penalty awarded the host after a foul on Caleb Amankwah.

Former Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga shot Medeama into the lead two minutes later from the spot.

Just before half time Jonathan Sowah extended the lead for the visitors as the Phobians went into the break deflated.

After the break, Medeama kept their composure as they soaked in pressure from the Ghanaian giants.

However, with five minutes remaining, the Mauve and Yellow punished Hearts with Sowah netting his second of the game.

A minute later, veteran midfielder Kwasi Donsu hit the final nail in Hearts of Oak's coffin as Medeama dismantle the former champions.

The victory sends them top of the table with three matches remaining.