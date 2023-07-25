Medeama SC, Dreams FC advised to scout players outside Ghana ahead of African campaign

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Bashir Hayford, has given Dreams FC and Medeama Sporting Club some guidance as they prepare for their next CAF inter-club competitions.

Medeama will compete in the Champions League while Dreams will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In an interview with Mother FM, Hayford stated that if both clubs want to excel in the competitions, they should explore searching for players in other African countries.

Hayford underlined the importance of adding great players from across the continent to their rosters.

He stated that successful African clubs frequently explore beyond their national borders to obtain talent that can significantly improve their performance in continental tournaments.

The former Legon Cities coach drew attention to Ghanaian clubs' recent struggles in African championships.

Hayford challenged both Dreams FC and Medeama SC to be aggressive in identifying and recruiting talent from around Africa in order to overcome these challenges and make a difference in the competitions.

“Our clubs perform poorly in Africa. Some were even eliminated from the preliminary round (just after two games).

“They should put things in place and prepare well. It will be good for them to beef up their squad. If they want to perform well then they should start scouting players in Africa like other African clubs.”

In the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League, Medeama SC will face Remo Stars of Nigeria.

Dreams FC, who are also making their CAF Confederations Cup debut, have been drawn against Milo FC de Kankan of Guinea.