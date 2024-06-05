GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama SC embarks on exclusive team trip to Toronto for Football and Cultural experience

Published on: 05 June 2024
Ghana Premier League team Medeama SC is embarking on a unique team trip to Toronto, courtesy of International Development Academy (IDA).

This bespoke experience offers players, coaches, and officials the opportunity to explore the city, compete against local teams, and train at world-class facilities.

The trip promises to be an exciting and enriching experience, with attendees staying in 4-star accommodations close to training facilities.

Meals will be provided on-site, with the option to explore external dining options.

The team will compete against Toronto-based academy and club teams, gaining valuable experience and exposure.

They will also attend a Canadian Premier League or MLS game, providing insight into professional football in North America.

Global Sports Experiences, IDA's partner, will manage all logistical aspects of the tour, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all.

This trip offers Medeama SC a unique chance to develop their skills, bond as a team, and experience the vibrant city of Toronto.

With its rich football history and cultural attractions, Toronto provides the perfect setting for this exciting adventure.

