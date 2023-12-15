Medeama SC extends gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for fulfilling GHC 1 million pledge

Medeama SC President Moses Armah 'Parker,' has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, for fulfilling his promise of donating GHC 1 million to support the team's CAF Champions League campaign.

The promise was made when Medeama SC, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, visited President Akufo-Addo to celebrate their league victory. The much-anticipated boost for their CAF Champions League journey has now materialised, marking a significant milestone for the club.

The presentation of the pledged funds took place, with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, and his deputy, Hon. Evans Bobie, representing President Akufo-Addo. The duo handed over the substantial sum to Hon. Mireku Duker MP for Tarkwa, emphasising the government's commitment to supporting sports development.

Moses 'Parker' expressed the club's gratitude, highlighting the crucial role this financial support plays in realising their aspirations. He thanked President Akufo-Addo for keeping his promise, noting that this gesture is a testament to the government's support for sports in the country.

"First and foremost, I would like to express our gratitude to the President of the nation, Nana Akufo Addo. When we visited him, he provided us with valuable advice to progress, and we are indeed moving forward," conveyed Moses Parker in an interview with Peace FM.

"Yesterday, the Minister and his deputy summoned us, informing us that the funds promised by the President were ready for us to collect. We retrieved it successfully, and we extend our sincere thanks. This marks the first instance where a promise from the Presidency has been fulfilled.

"We appreciate the President, and we assure him that we will not let him down. As he witnesses our progress, we are committed to raising the flag of Ghana high. We are actively working towards this goal," he added.

The financial injection from President Akufo-Addo is expected to be a game-changer for Medeama SC as they navigate the challenges of the prestigious CAF Champions League, representing a significant stride in the club's pursuit of excellence on the continental stage.