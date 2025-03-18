Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko confident of victory against FC Samartex on Wednesday

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Ibrahim Tanko has indicated that his team will be aiming for a win in their midweek clash against FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, the coach revealed that his team has prepared well for the tough encounter.

“The approach is for us to go there and have a very good game and if possible to come back with the three points. It’s not going to be easy but we are ready for that,” coach Ibrahim Tanko told Medi TV.

The tactician further noted that his team is determined to keep a clean sheet while fighting for all the points on the matchday.

“We are working. We want to have a clean sheet possibly against Samartex and so definitely we are going to work on it. We want to create a lot of chances and to also make good use of it,” the coach noted.

Wednesday’s Ghana Premier League contest between FC Samartex and Medeama SC is scheduled to kick off at 3pm at Nsenkyire Sports Arena.