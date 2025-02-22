Medeama SC hold workshop on enhanced matchday security

Medeama have reinforced their commitment to fan and player safety by organizing a crucial security workshop at the Tarkwa Na Aboso Stadium on February 20, 2025.

The session, led by Administrative Manager McDavid Asare, brought together key stakeholders, including Tarkwa Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) representatives, club stewards, and supporters’ group leaders, to discuss the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) enhanced matchday security protocols.

The workshop follows a tragic incident on February 2, 2025, when a supporter was fatally stabbed during a Ghana Premier League match, prompting the suspension of league activities.

Addressing participants, Asare emphasized the club’s dedication to ensuring a safe matchday experience. “Football should be a celebration of talent, not a battlefield. We are fully committed to implementing the GFA’s new security measures to prevent such tragedies,” he said.

Security officials, including ASP Peter Abuuro (Police), ADO1 Benjamin Abban (Fire Service), and BEMT Michael Gaisie (Ambulance Service), engaged with club stewards and supporter representatives to review strategies for crowd management and incident response.

Medeama SC reaffirmed its commitment to setting a high standard in matchday safety, working closely with security agencies to maintain a secure and enjoyable football environment.