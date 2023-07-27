GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama SC line up international friendly match against Togolese champions ASKO de Kara

Published on: 27 July 2023
Medeama SC have lined up an international friendly as part of preparations towards their CAF Champions League campaign next month.

The Ghana Premier League champions will face Togolese champions, ASKO de Kara, at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, August 4, 2023.

This also forms part of the pre-season preparations for the Yellow and Mauves ahead of the 2023-24 football season.

Medeama won the Ghana Premier League for the very first time in history last term and would aim at defending their title in the upcoming campaign.

The Tarkwa-based club have drawn against Nigerian side Remo Stars SC in the first preliminary round of the Champions League.

The first leg of the tie will take place at the Cape Coast stadium, and the reverse fixture will be staged at the Remo Stars stadium in the Ogun State.

Medeama have completed the signings of midfielder Godknows Dzakpasu and defender Kamaradini Mamudu to strengthen their team.

