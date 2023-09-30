Medeama SC makes history with CAF Champions League group stage qualification

Medeama SC has secured qualification to the CAF Champions League group stage after an impressive victory over Guinean giants AC Horoya.

The Muave and Yellow made history by progressing with a 4-3 aggregate win over both legs, despite losing the second leg 2-1 to Horoya in Conakry.

Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei emerged as the hero of the day, producing a series of brilliant saves to deny Horoya from adding to their tally. This historic achievement makes Medeama the first Ghanaian club in over a decade and a half to secure a spot in the coveted money zone of the CAF Champions League. It is also the first time in the club's history that they have achieved such a remarkable feat in this prestigious competition.

Medeama's journey to qualification began with an impressive performance in the first leg, played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium. They outclassed their opponents with a 3-1 victory, taking a two-goal lead into the second leg.

In the second leg, Medeama scored first through star striker Jonathan Sowuah from the penalty spot, only for Horoya to equalize shortly afterward through Mandela Ocansey. Horoya added a second goal in the 76th minute, raising hopes of an equalizer to force extra time. However, under the strategic guidance of Coach Evans Adotey, Medeama held firm, frustrating Horoya's attempts to find the back of the net.

This historic qualification not only brings prestige but also financial rewards, as Medeama SC is set to earn $550,000 for reaching the group stage of the CAF Champions League this season.

The achievement is a testament to the team's determination and dedication as they continue to make their mark on the continental stage.