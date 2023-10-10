Medeama SC move CAF Champions League group games to Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi

Medeama SC will play their CAF Champions League group stage matches at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The Ghana Premier League champions played their qualification matches at the Cape Coast Stadium but have decided to honour their group phase games in Kumasi.

Per a circular released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Baba Yara Stadium is the submitted venue by the Yellow and Mauves for the group stages.

Medeama have drawn in Group D of the competition, where they face defending champions Al Ahly SC, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad and Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

The Tarkwa-based side will play their first group game against Al Ahly in Cairo before hosting Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium in the second round.

The next home games will be against Young Africans and Al Ahly in that order.

The CAF Champions League group stage matches are scheduled to begin on Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26, 2023, and end on March 1 and 2, 2024.

Medeama will counting on the Kumasi-based fans to make a significant impact in their maiden campaign in Africa's premier club competition.