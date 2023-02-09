Medeama SC president eyes Ghana Premier League title, says season is not over yet 

Medeama president Moses Parker says his team is still in contention for the Ghana Premier League title.

The Mauve and Yellow are currently eighth on the league table with 23 points after match day 16.

Medeama have been inconsistent this season and have parted ways with former coach David Duncan.

The team has stacked with assistant coach Umar Rabi for the remainder of the season.

Speaking in an interview, the business mogul is confident Medeama will bounce back and compete for the league title.

"The league is not over yet,” the business mogul", Moses Parker said on Asempa FM.

He added: “No team has won the league yet. If you look at the Ghana Premier League table, we have 23 points and Aduana have 31 points. It’s not over for us.”

Medeama travel to Tamale to face Tamale City on match week 17 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.