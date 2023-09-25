Medeama SC president Moses Armah confident of CAF Champions League group stage qualification

Moses Armah Parker, the driving force behind Ghana Premier League outfit Medeama SC, has instilled confidence in the club's supporters, assuring them of a successful journey into the lucrative stages of the ongoing CAF Champions League.

In recent years, Ghanaian clubs have grappled with the challenge of progressing to the financially rewarding phases of the CAF Champions League.

Medeama, however, appears poised to shatter that longstanding curse in the current season.

In the opening leg of their round two encounter in the CAF Champions League, the Mauve and Yellow demonstrated their prowess by securing a 3-1 victory over Horoya at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium a fort night ago.

Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Kofi Asmah were the heroes who found the net for Medeama, with Lamine Fofana providing the consolation goal for the visiting team in injury time.

Parker expressed his gratitude for the support received thus far, stating, "Thank God once the government is behind us; surely corporate bodies are also coming to support us. The result is within our grasp, and now we are just one step away from crossing the threshold."

With unwavering determination, he continued, "God willing, we will overcome this final hurdle. This week, on Thursday, the team will depart from Accra to prepare for the crucial match, which is scheduled for Saturday. Our aim is to qualify, as we are motivated by the desire to honor Ghana.".