Medeama SC President Moses Armah rules out GFA presidential bid

Medeama SC President Moses Armah 'Parker' has stated that he has no interest in running for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential seat in the upcoming elections.

Parker, a well-respected figure in the football fraternity, has held various positions in the sport throughout his career.

The GFA elections are scheduled to take place in October later this year. When asked about his candidacy, the former Black Stars management committee member made it clear that he has no intention of contesting for the seat.

He explained, "I have been an executive member before, and my responsibilities now are significant. I will sit behind and offer my support and advice to the current administration."

Meanwhile, other notable figures in Ghanaian football have expressed their intention to vie for the GFA presidency. These include former GFA Vice President George Afriyie, former Western Regional FA Chairman Kojo Yankah, and Benjamin Jantuah as they aim to unseat incumbent President Kurt Okraku, who has confirmed he will seek a second term.

Presidential aspirants will be required to pay GHC50,000 as filing fees upon approval by the GFA Congress.