Medeama SC receive multiple offers for in-form striker Jonathan Sowah

Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah has garnered significant attention from clubs across different continents, according to the club's Communications Director, Patrick Akoto.

Sowah, who joined Medeama SC midway through the second round of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, played a pivotal role in helping the team secure the league title with his impressive performance.

Sowah's exceptional season with Medeama earned him a debut call-up to the Black Stars of Ghana for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic and a friendly match against Liberia in September.

As a result, numerous clubs have expressed interest in acquiring the services of the Black Stars forward. However, Medeama SC is taking a cautious approach and not rushing to part ways with their talisman.

“Jonathan is a hot cake and I tell you that we have received multiple offers from several clubs across the various continents. We want the best for the club and player, most crucially for the player and the club as well, and so we are not in the rush to sell Jonathan Sowah," he told GhanaWeb’s Sports Check.

“As in when we are convinced that the offer is right and the conditions are right. Because it is not just about taking the money, but ensuring that the player plays at a club that can continue to enhance his progression. With his qualities, I think he has wowed Ghanaians. When we went to Guinea, everybody was asking me about him," he added.

Jonathan Sowah has kicked off the 2023/24 season on a bright note, already netting two goals in two games. He aims to maintain his impressive form in the CAF Champions League, having scored twice in the competition. His promising performances have not only attracted the attention of clubs but have also earned him a place in the Black Stars squad.

Sowah made his debut for the Black Stars when he came off the bench against Liberia on Tuesday, September 12.