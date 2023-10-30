Medeama SC relocate to Baba Yara stadium for CAF Champions League group stage matches

Medeama SC is set to host their CAF Champions League group stage matches at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, as confirmed by GHANAsoccernet.com.

While they initially played their qualification matches at the Cape Coast Stadium, a recent CAF inspection deemed it unfit for senior international matches.

Consequently, the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi is now the only approved venue in Ghana for hosting such games, including CAF inter-club group stage matches.

In Group D of the competition, Medeama will compete against defending champions Al Ahly SC, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Their initial group match will be played in Cairo against Al Ahly, followed by hosting Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium in the second round.

Subsequent home games will see them face Young Africans and Al Ahly in that order.

The CAF Champions League group stage matches are scheduled to commence on November 25 and 26, 2023, and conclude on March 1 and 2, 2024.

Medeama is hopeful that the support of Kumasi-based fans will have a significant impact on their inaugural campaign in Africa's premier club competition.

Story by: Nuhu Adams