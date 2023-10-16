Medeama SC return to Ghana after International friendly against DC United

Medeama SC have returned to their home country following their international friendly against DC United in Washington on Saturday at the Audi Field.

In the Capital City Cup match against the American side, Medeama faced a competitive showdown and experienced a 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

The match, held at Audi Field, went beyond football; it was a celebration of African culture in Washington, D.C., with the Ghanaian national anthem being sung at the stadium before the game kicked off.

D.C United made a strong start, taking an early lead that they maintained throughout the first half with a 1-0 advantage.

After the halftime break, Medeama returned with determination and managed to equalize through Nurudeen Abdulai.

However, D.C United eventually secured victory with another goal.

The Yellow and Mauves will now head to Tarkwa to prepare for their upcoming Premier League match against Nations FC, scheduled for Thursday.