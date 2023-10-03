Medeama SC reveal $300,000 spent on CAF Champions League qualification round

Medeama SC President, Moses Armah-Parker, has disclosed that the club invested $300,000 during the qualifying round of the CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian faced Remo Stars from Nigeria in the preliminary round and later squared off against Guinean side Horoya AC in the second round.

Following a competitive and hard-fought campaign, Medeama SC secured their place in the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time in the club's history, with an aggregate scoreline of 4-3 against Horoya AC.

Moses Armah-Parker, a former Black Stars management committee chairman, expressed the financial commitment made by the club in these two crucial matches. He stated, "We spent USD300,000 in our two games against Remo Stars and Horaya AC to qualify for the group stage of this year’s CAF Champions League."

With their qualification secured, Medeama SC will now shift their focus to the upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Nations FC as they continue to chase success both domestically and on the continental stage.