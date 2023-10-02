Medeama SC seek financial support after reaching group stage in CAF Champions League

Medeama Sporting Club is reaching out to the Ghanaian government and corporate entities for financial assistance as they embark on preparations to compete in the CAF Champions League group stage following their historic qualification.

Having secured a 4-3 aggregate victory over Guinean side Horoya, Medeama SC has earned its place in the group stage of the prestigious continental club championship. This accomplishment marks the first time a Ghanaian club has qualified for the CAF Champions League since 2012.

Despite a 2-1 defeat in Conakry, the Ghana Premier League champions advanced to the next round thanks to their impressive 3-1 win in the opening leg at the Cape Coast Stadium.

President Moses Armah highlighted the club's ambitious aspirations, stressing that these goals can be achieved with the necessary financial support.

In light of their historic achievement and the financial demands associated with competing at this level, Medeama SC is seeking assistance from the Ghanaian government and corporate partners.

"We don't want to be mere participants in this competition hence our call for government and corporate Ghana to come to our aid," Moses Armah said.

"Our experience has taught us that you need not less than $150,000 to play in a game. For example, our two games before qualification cost us $300,000."