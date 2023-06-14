Medeama SC set to appoint new head coach for CAF Champions League campaign

Moses Armah 'Parker', the Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC has hinted that a new head coach will be appointed ahead of their highly anticipated campaign in the CAF Champions League.

This comes after Evans Adotey led the team to victory in the Ghana Premier League securing their place in the prestigious continental competition.

Evans Adotey, who took over from Umar Rabi midway through the season, played a pivotal role in leading the team to their historic triumph.

As a result, Adotey will be retained as the technical director of Medeama SC, bringing his wealth of knowledge and experience to the club.

However, with their sights set on making a strong impact in the upcoming 2023/24 CAF Champions League season, Medeama SC recognizes the importance of having a top coach at the helm to take over.

President Moses Armah 'Parker' has made it clear that the selection of the new head coach will be based on Adotey's recommendation, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity within the club's coaching staff.

"Evans Adotey is the Technical Director of the club and he will be maintained but we will take any decision based on his recommendation because CAF demand that we appoint a Licensed A coach so if he recommends that we should appoint an expatriate coach, we will do that because we need quality to help us achieve our target in Africa," Moses Armah 'Parker' told Asempa FM.