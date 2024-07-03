Medeama SC snap up Isaac Amoako as new goalkeepers coach

Ex-Nsoatreman FC goalkeepers coach Isaac Amoako is set to join Medeama SC ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal

Amoako tendered his resignation to Nsoatreman on Wednesday, paving the way for his move to Medeama SC.

His experience and expertise in goalkeeping will undoubtedly be an asset to the club.

Medeama's acquisition of Amoako is a strategic move to strengthen their goalkeeping unit. As a former goalkeeper himself, Amoako's insight and guidance will be invaluable to the team.

His appointment is expected to boost the confidence of the goalkeepers and improve the team's overall performance in the upcoming season.

The exact terms of Amoako's deal with Medeama are yet to be disclosed, but his addition to the coaching staff is a significant coup for the club.

As Medeama prepares to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title next season, Amoako's expertise will be crucial in their quest for success.