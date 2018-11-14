Medeama SC spokesperson Patrick Akoto talks tough ahead of Asante Kotoko friendly clash

Communications Director of Medeama SC Patrick Akoto has fired a warning shot to Asante Kotoko ahead of Wednesday's friendly match.

Asante Kotoko are currently in camp preparing assiduously to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

As part of preparations for the competition, the Porcupine Warriors have been playing in friendly games, beating lower-tier side Unicorn FC 2-0 over the weekend at the Essipong Sports Stadium and will continue by engaging Medeama SC on Wednesday at the same venue.

In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Medeama's scribe Patrick Akoto believes his outfit's superiority over the Kumasi-based side makes them favourites to carry the day.

"We will give them reality check. We've beaten them in Tarkwa this season and we'll beat them again. They know the quality we're made of," Akoto told Happy FM.

"We beat them to pick a trophy when it mattered most and our coach has already sounded it clear to them that when you talk about quality, it's Medeama so we're not afraid of them."

"I implore every football fan to troop to the Essipong Stadium to witness a great game between two fantastic teams."

C.K Akunnor's charges will continue their preparations with another friendly game against Togolese side Gomido FC on Sunday.

Kotoko have been paired against the winner of the Cameroon FA Cup competition in the preliminary stage of the competition, which is set to come off on November 28, 2018, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.