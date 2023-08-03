GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama SC suffer friendly defeat to Ghana Premier League newcomers Nations FC

Published on: 03 August 2023
Medeama SC suffer friendly defeat to Ghana Premier League newcomers Nations FC

Medeama faced an unforeseen setback as they were defeated 3-2 by Ghana Premier League newcomers Nations FC in a friendly match on Thursday. 

The encounter, held at the Glow Lamprey Soccer Academy, served as a vital part of both teams' preparations for the upcoming season.

Despite entering the game as favourites, Medeama SC was taken aback by the spirited performance of their opponents.

Nations FC displayed a remarkable first-half showcase, securing a commanding 3-1 lead against the Yellow and Mauve outfit.

Although Medeama SC managed to pull back a second goal after the break, their efforts fell short as they were unable to complete a comeback, ultimately succumbing to a 3-2 loss against Nations FC.

The friendly match not only provided Nations FC with a valuable opportunity to prove their mettle against a formidable opponent but also offered crucial preparation for Medeama SC ahead of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

As part of their continued preparations, Medeama SC are set to take on ASKO de Kara in another friendly encounter before embarking on a significant challenge in the CAF Champions League against Remo Stars FC.

