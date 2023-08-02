GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama SC take on newly-promoted Nations FC in a pre-season friendly

Published on: 02 August 2023
Medeama SC have booked a friendly encounter with newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Nations FC as preparations continue towards the new season.

The reigning Ghana champions will face off against Nations at the Cape Coast stadium, their adopted home for the CAF Champions League on Thursday, August 3.

This game forms part of the team's preparation ahead of their continental campaign, which is set to begin later this month.

Both teams are also using this fixture to test themselves towards the upcoming football season, with Nations looking to compete in the Ghanaian top-flight for the first time.

On the other hand, Medeama will be seeking to defend the Ghana Premier League title when the season starts next month.

The Yellow and Mauves will tackle Nigerian outfit Remo Stars SC in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The first leg of the tie takes place at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, August 20, 2023, and the second leg will come off in a week's time in Nigeria.

