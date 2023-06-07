Medeama SC target money zone in next CAF Champions League - Dr Aubynn

The board chairman of Medeama SC Dr Tony Aubynn has disclosed the high ambitions of the club for the next CAF Champions League competition as they target the Ghana Premier League title on the final day of the season.

The Tarkwa-based side will need to avoid defeat against Tamale City at Akoon Park to clinch their first Ghana Premier League title which will hand them the qualification to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

Despite the recent poor performances of Ghanaian clubs in CAF interclub competitions, he believes Medeama will defy the odds and get closer to the business end of the competition.

According to him, getting to the money zone is important to the club because that is the only point they can reap the benefits of their investments.

“I have always been disrespectful of lower targets, I think the ultimate is to win but realistically, you need to enter into the money zone because if you put in all your effort and investment and you don’t actually get to the money zone, you would have spent money for nothing," he told Graphic Sports.

On the Ghana Premier League log, the Yellow and Mauves are currently leading with 57 points after 33 matches. they are closely followed by Bechem United who have 54 points.