Medeama SC v Dreams FC: Champion of Champions clash set for September 3

The Champion of Champions clash between Medeama and Dreams FC will come off on September 3, 2023, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The new season will begin with a fascinating match between Dreams FC who won the MTN FA Cup and Medeama SC, the defending champions of the Ghana Premier League as both teams seek the bragging rights.

By successfully retaining their respective trophies for the first time, Medeama and Dreams FC have both accomplished notable milestones and are eager to show justify their feats in the match-anticipated clash.

Both clubs are keen to begin the new season with a victory so they can add another trophy to their collection.

At 3 pm, a rivalry game between Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs and Venomous Viper will pave way for the title showdown.

As the winners of the Ghana Premier League, Medeama SC will have the honor of representing Ghana in the renowned CAF Champions League, where they will work to uphold the reputation of their nation on the continent.

On the other hand, the MTN FA Cup champions, Dreams FC will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup and want to make a name for themselves as well.

The Ghana Premier League is set to begin on September 15.