Medeama SC will aim for CAF Champions League glory - Tarkwa MP

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency and a Board Member of Medeama Sporting Club George Mireku Duker has expressed his unwavering belief in Medeama SC's potential to secure the CAF Champions League title marking a historic milestone for the club.

The Ghanaian outfit, known as the Mauve and Yellow, has been drawn into Group D of the CAF Champions League, facing formidable opponents such as 11-time and reigning champions Al-Ahly, Tanzanian champions Young Africans, and Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

In an interview with Citi Sports, George Mireku Duker, who also serves as the Deputy Minister for Lands & Natural Resources, shared the club's ambitious goal. He emphasized that Medeama SC is not merely participating in the competition but is determined to pursue victory.

"We want to take the trophy, that's our aim, we are not just going to participate. That's why I said we are going to shock the world; we are the underdogs, obviously. But watch out for Medeama, whichever team comes up, we are ready to face them," stated Duker.

He also highlighted the enthusiasm of the club's supporters, stating that they are prepared to stand by the team and create a formidable home advantage at Tarkwa. Duker's vision extends beyond this season, as he hopes to see Medeama SC consistently excel in CAF's inter-club competitions and secure more slots for Ghanaian clubs.

Medeama SC, under the leadership of Head Coach Evans Augustine Adotey, clinched the Ghanaian top-flight championship for the first time in 47 years. This achievement earned them the right to represent Ghana in the group stages of the CAF Champions League, marking the first time a Ghanaian side has reached this stage in over a decade.

The club's journey in the competition will begin with an away fixture against Al-Ahly in Egypt on November 24-25, followed by a home clash against CR Belouizdad in Tarkwa on December 1-2. They will then face Young Africans at home on December 8-9, before traveling to Dar es Salaam to play Young Africans at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. In February, Medeama will host Al-Ahly in Ghana and conclude their group stage campaign with an away match against CR Belouizdad in Algeria.