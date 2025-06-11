Medeama SC will win the Ghana Premier League next season - Goalkeeper Felix Kyei

Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei is undoubtedly confident his outfit will secure the Ghana Premier League title next season.

The Yellow and Mauve missed out on the domestic top-flight title in the recently concluded campaign, with fellow Western region side, Bibiani Goldstars clinching the title for the first time in their history.

The Tarkwa-based club, who secured the Premier League title two seasons ago finished eighth in the 2024/25 campaign, accumulating 50 points after 34 matches.

Kyei spoke with a lot of optimism on Medeama FM, while assessing his outfits performance in the just ended season.

However, the 22-year-old goalkeeper has emphasized his outfit will clinch the Premier League title to mark their second success in the Ghanaian top-flight.

“We will win the Ghana Premier League next season. We struggled to score goals at the beginning of the season, which affected our title ambitions. We found our rhythm and scored goals in latter part of the campaign. If you want to win the league, you have to score goals and we are going to do just that to win it”

The 22-year-old goalkeeper made 16 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, keeping five clean sheet and conceding 19 goals.