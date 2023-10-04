Medeama SC's Abdul Fatawu Hamidu is only home-based player included in Black Stars list for Mexico, USA friendlies

Medeama SC defender Abdul Fatawu Hamidu has been included in Chris Hughton's squad for this month's international friendly matches against Mexico and the USA.

The left-back has retained his position in the list after excelling was on his debut when the Black Stars beat Liberia in a friendly last month in Accra.

The 24-year-old received a late call-up to replace injured duo Abdul Rahman Baba and Gideon Mensah, who were both injured and ruled out.

Fatawu has also played a pivotal role for his club in their qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage with impressive performances.

It is the first time the Ghanaian champions have achieved the feat in their history and the first time a Ghanaian club have thus far in the Champions League since 2012.

Fatawu is the only home-based player named in the Black Stars roaster for the two friendlies with Medeama teammate Jonathan Sowah omitted from the squad.

The Black Stars will face Mexico at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte on October 14, followed by a match against the United States of America on October 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The full squad: