Medeama SC's Zimbabwean forward Kuda Mahachi reveals difference between Ghana Premier League and PSL

Zimbabwean forward Kudakwashe Mahachi has opened up on the difference between playing in the South African Premier Soccer League and the Ghana Premier League.

Mahachi joined Ghanaian champions Medeama SC in August after spells in the PSL with Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.

The Zimbabwe striker made his debut in the Ghana Premier League against Legon Cities, helping the Tarkwa-based club beat Legon Cities in Accra.

After having his first taste of the league, Mahachi disclosed that the Ghana Premier League is more physical than the Premier Soccer League.

“Ghana Premier League is so physical than in South Africa but I’m happy to come and play in Ghana. So that I can gain another experience and also bring the experience that I have to the team,” said Mahachi.

“First, I would like to thank the coaches for believing in me. It’s been a tough time for me.

“When I came here, my fitness was low, everything was down. And I started talking to the coaches,s who kept encouraging me to keep pushing.

“So, for now, I’m picking up and I am happy I got 10 minutes last weekend. For me, I am happy because the Ghanaian people are so nice and so loving."