Medeama secure first-ever Ghana Premier League title with convincing victory over Tamale City

Medeama celebrated an unforgettable moment in their history as they clinched their maiden Ghana Premier League title with a dominant performance against Tamale City.

The game took place at a vibrant Akoon Park in Tarkwa, where the home team enjoyed tremendous support from their enthusiastic fans.

Knowing that a draw or victory would secure their place in history, Medeama displayed their determination from the outset. They quickly asserted their dominance, taking the lead before halftime through a well-taken goal from Kwadwo Amoako.

After the break, Medeama continued to press forward, showcasing their relentless spirit and hunger for success. They added two more goals to their tally, sealing a comprehensive victory and solidifying their position as worthy champions.

The triumph holds special significance for the club, as it marks their first league title since their establishment over a decade ago. The players, coaching staff, and fans were overwhelmed with joy as they savoured this historic moment.

The remarkable achievement also grants Medeama a coveted opportunity to compete in the prestigious CAF Champions League for the first time. This milestone carries immense significance for the club and its millionaire owner, Moses Armah.

By securing the Ghana Premier League title, Medeama join an exclusive group of just 12 clubs to have achieved this feat throughout the competition's history.