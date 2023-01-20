GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama send winger Ebenezer Ackahbi out on loan to Samartex 1996

Published on: 20 January 2023
Medeama teenager Ebenezer Ackhabi has move from the club to Samartex on loan till the end of the season, the club has announced. 

The 19-year-old has agreed to to spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season on loan at Aboi.

'Medeama winger Ebenezer Ackhabi has agreed to spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season loan with Samartex 1996," a club statement read

"The club has reached an agreement with Samartex for the loan transfer of the talented wideman.

"The 19-year-old is expected to continue with his development at Aboi until the end of the season.

"Ackahbi graduated from Medeama’s feeder club in 2018 and has gone on to become a sensation."

He is expected to provide competition for the struggling Premier League new boys while finding his form at the club.

 

