Medeama send winger Ebenezer Ackahbi out on loan to Samartex 1996

Medeama teenager Ebenezer Ackhabi has move from the club to Samartex on loan till the end of the season, the club has announced.

The 19-year-old has agreed to to spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season on loan at Aboi.

'Medeama winger Ebenezer Ackhabi has agreed to spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season loan with Samartex 1996," a club statement read

"The club has reached an agreement with Samartex for the loan transfer of the talented wideman.

"The 19-year-old is expected to continue with his development at Aboi until the end of the season.

"Ackahbi graduated from Medeama’s feeder club in 2018 and has gone on to become a sensation."

He is expected to provide competition for the struggling Premier League new boys while finding his form at the club.