Medeama set to appoint new coach after disappointing CAF Champions League performance

Medeama SC are set to appoint former Tema Youth coach Nebojsa Kapor as their new head coach, following a disastrous 3-0 defeat to Yanga SC in the CAF Champions League.

The club's current head coach, Evans Adotey, will revert to his previous role as technical director.

Kapor, a Bosnian tactician, was present with the team during their trip to Tanzania and is expected to take over the reins shortly. His appointment comes at a time when Medeama are struggling both domestically and internationally.

They have won only one game in the CAF Champions League and have suffered heavy defeats against Al Ahly and Yanga SC, leaving their chances of advancing to the knockout stages in jeopardy.

Their title defence in the Ghana Premier League has also been underwhelming, with the team currently trailing league leaders Aduana FC by 11 points, despite having played four games fewer.

Kapor is familiar with the domestic landscape and has been keeping tabs on Medeama from afar. He is eager to take on the challenge and is expected to rely on Adotey's experience and guidance if appointed.

Adotey, who led the club to their first Ghana Premier League title last season and historic qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League, remains committed to the club's success and is willing to support Kapor in any way possible.

The coaching change is seen as a bold move by Medeama to revitalize their flagging fortunes both domestically and internationally. With Kapor at the helm, the club hope to turn things around and make a strong push for silverware on multiple fronts.