Medeama set up 10-member Planning Committee for CAF Champions League campaign

Medeama have set-up a 10-member Planning Committee and five sub-others to oversee our first campaign in the CAF Champions League, the club announced on Tuesday.

The committees are Finance and Sponsorship, Protocol and Operations, Ticketing, Safety and Security, Communication as well as Marketing and Promotions.

President Moses Armah and Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem and Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. George Mireku Duker will co-chair the 10-member planning committee.

Other members of the committee are Dr Anthony Aubynn, Emmanuel Larbi Amoah, Joseph Cobbinah, James Essilfie, Kojo Allah, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, Augustine Evans Adotey and Dr Baffour Kwarteng.

Hon. George Mireku Duker will chair the Finance and Sponsorship sub-committee. Other members include president Moses Armah, James Essilfie and Nana Kofi Abokye II.

Board member in charge of Administration, James Essilfie will also chair a 10-member Protocol and Operations sub-committee. Other members of the committee are Alfred Kojo Owusu, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, John Justice Abban, Frank Oppong, Jones Nana Ntsiful, Oscar Bentsi Enchill, Anthony Ellion, James Mosie Kwodjoe and Eric Owusu Agyemang.

Vice-president of the club, Rose Linnet Osei-Bonsu will chair the Ticketing, Safety and Security Committee. The 7-member committee comprises of Samuel Sackey, Vincent Danquah, Nelson Agyapong, Richard Kwabena Boison, David Nii Nortey and Dr Aseti Mark Wepare.

Patrick Akoto will head a five-member Communication Committee comprising of James Bawa Anderson, Bismark Karikari, Jawad Madugu Ango and Nana Effah Asare.

Ebenezer Aidoo will chair a five-member Marketing and Promotion sub-committee. Other members include Benjamin Graham, Robert Adjei, Millicent Arthur and Akwasi Afriyie.

The mandate of the various committee has been communicated to members -setting them in motion to begin their work.

Medeama will represent Ghana in the edition of the CAF Champions League after clinching following their Premier League triumph.

Source: Medeamasc.org