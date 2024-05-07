Medeama shift focus to RTU clash following Great Olympics triumph

After securing a crucial victory against Great Olympics, Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor has underlined the team's determination to swiftly turn their attention to their upcoming fixture against Real Tamale United (RTU).

Medeama's recent triumph at the Accra Sports Stadium has propelled them to fifth place on the Ghana Premier League (GPL) standings, with 43 points accumulated from 29 matches.

Despite trailing league leaders Samartex by nine points, Medeama remains optimistic about their prospects in the remaining five games of the campaign.

Reflecting on their performance against Great Olympics, Kapor expressed satisfaction with the result and emphasised the team's belief in their ability to contend for the league title.

However, he also highlighted the importance of maintaining focus on the next challenge against Real Tamale United.

"We believed we could win the match and we won. We have a bright future. We believe we can win the title but also, we are concentrating on our next game against Real Tamale United at home. We have enough time to prepare for this game," stated Kapor.

As they prepare to host Real Tamale United at the Akoon Community Park in their next Premier League fixture, Medeama remain poised and ready for the upcoming challenge. Despite facing initial challenges in the campaign, the Tarkwa-based side has demonstrated resilience and determination, positioning themselves as formidable contenders for the GPL title.

With renewed focus and a string of positive results, Medeama are determined to defend their league crown and maintain their stronghold in Ghanaian football.