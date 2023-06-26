Medeama shine bright at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards

Medeama, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, emerged as big winners at the fifth edition of the Ghana Football Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The club's head coach, Evans Adotey, and CEO, Moses Armah, were at the forefront of Medeama's success, with Adotey being named the Men's Coach of the Year and Armah receiving the prestigious Best Ghanaian Club CEO award.

Medeama's dominance extended to the Male Team of the Year category, where they clinched the top prize, showcasing their outstanding performance throughout the season. The club's remarkable achievements were recognized and celebrated by the football community in Ghana.

In addition to Medeama's triumphs, Felix Kyei, their talented goalkeeper, was honoured with the Goalkeeper of the Year award, further highlighting the club's strong presence and excellence on the field.

The Ghana Football Awards also provided a platform to recognize rising talents, with FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah receiving the Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award. Nuamah's impressive performances and potential have garnered attention, positioning him as a player to watch in the coming years.

Medeama's remarkable accomplishments at the Ghana Football Awards solidify their status as one of the country's most successful and influential clubs.

Here is the full list of winners at the Ghana Football Awards: