Medeama sign defender Emmanuel Cudjoe from Attram De Visser

Medeama have announced the signing of defender Emmanuel Cudjoe on a permanent contract from Attram de Visser.

The former Ghana Under-20 centre-back has put pen to paper on a long-term deal after completing formalities.

Cudjoe is expected to provide competition and adds to the several talented players in the team.

The Premier League champions are finalising our squad ahead of the 2023-24 CAF Champions League which starts on August 20.

“Cudjoe is a talented footballer who will bring versatility to the team. He is strong and has immense quality to add to our group. We look forward to working with him in Tarkwa," Medeama coach Evans Augustine Adotey told medeamasc.org.

Cudjoe said: I can’t wait to get started and work with my colleagues. This is a huge step for me in my career and I look forward to contributing hugely to the club. I have been impressed with the love shown me and the love the spirit in the team.”

The two players are expected to play a key role for us as we embark on our debut campaign in the CAF Champions League.