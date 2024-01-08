Medeama sign former Karela United defender Kwaku Osei on three-year deal

Medeama have completed the signing of former Karela United defender Kwaku Osei on a three-year deal, the club announced on Monday.

The Mauve and Yellow have augmented their squad following their recent unflattering performances.

The acquisition of the experienced defender is expected to boost the side as they attempt to defend their Premier League title.

Kwaku Osei joins the Ghana Premier League champions on a permanent contract after completing formalities.

The experienced defender spent a number of years at Karela United before finally making the switch to Tarkwa.

He is expected to bring competition and stability at the back amid the side's recent struggles.

He previously worked under Evans Augustine Adotey at the Pride and Passion.

"Medeama is a great club and I'm happy to be part of this club," Osei told the club's official website.

"I already feel at home as I have been welcomed immensely by the coaches and my teammates and everyone at the club.

"It's time to get down to business and contribute my quota to the success of the team. It's a fantastic platform for me and I hope to make it count."

Kwaku Osei has started training with the group and now available for selection in the Premier League after we crushed out of the Ghana FA Cu