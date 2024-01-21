GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama sign former RC Kadiogo striker Daouda Ben Sidibe on two-year deal

Published on: 21 January 2024
Daouda Ben Sidibe has signed a two-year deal with Medeama

Ghana champions Medeama have announced the signing of former Rail Club du Kadiogo striker Daouda Ben Sidibe on a permanent contract, the club announced on Sunday.

Ben Sidibe, 24, has signed a two-year deal on a free transfer.

The talented striker joins the Ghana Premier League champions after leaving Burkinabe top-flight side Rail Club du Kadiogo.

Ben Sidibe brings a wealth of experience having excelled for Kadiogo last season.

He is expected to feature prominently for the Mauve and Yellow when the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League resumes next month.

