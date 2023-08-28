Medeama sign former WAFA star Daniel Lomotey on two-year deal

Medeama have completed the signing of former Ghana youth star Daniel Lomotey on a two-year deal in a massive transfer coup, the club announced his capture on Monday. Lomotey, 23, has joined the Ghana Premier League champions after leaving Algerian outfit ES Setif. Lomotey joined the North African giants on a three-year deal back in January 2021 worth $100,000. But he has left with a year left on his contract to return to his native Ghana. The former Ghana Under-20 youth striker has put pen-to-paper on a permanent contract with the Ghanaian champions.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of former Ghana Under-20 striker Daniel Lomotey on a permanent contract," a club statement read

"Lomotey has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal after leaving Algerian giants ES Setif.

"The talented striker has rejoined the Ghana Premier League after his two-year stint in North Africa.

"The former West African Football Academy striker is expected to be key for our side as we compete on three fronts this season.

"Lomotey is remembered for scoring FOUR GOALS for WAFA against Medeama in a 5-4 nine-goal thriller win in the Ghana Premier League in January 2021."

Lomotey has quickly joined the team at their temporal base in Cape Coast and could be available for selection in their Super Cup match against Dreams FC at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.