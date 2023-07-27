Medeama sign Tamale City defender Kamaldini Mamudu on two-year deal

Medeama have completed the signing of talented defender Kamaradin Mamudu on a permanent contract.

Mamudu has signed a two-year deal with the Ghana champions after leaving Tamale City FC.

He will reunite with his former Tamale City teammate Godknows Dzakpasu - who has signed a three-year deal.

"I am very happy to be here and contribute to the drive of this great club. It wasn't a difficult decision to join Medeama," he told medeamasc.org

"I am thrilled to be part of a group of talented players who won the Ghana Premier League last season.

"I know what it is needed to excel and succeed at such a big club like Medeama. I can't wait to get started and contribute to the success of the team."

Coach Augustine Evans Adotey said: Kamaldini is an exciting prospect that we have monitored for some time. We are delighted to have put paid to our search for defensive reinforcement,"

"He has grown into one of the talented defenders in Ghana and understands the expectations of the club.

"Hard work, commitment, winning mentality and high standards are essential ingredients required to succeed in Tarkwa and Kamaldini perfectly fit the bill.