Medeama signs partnership agreement with Spanish side Alcobendas

Ghana Premier League side Medeama Sc have signed an agreement with Spanish lower tier side Alcobendas Sport.

The club partly owned by Ghana international, Thomas Partey, will offer assistance to the Ghanaian club by providing opportunities to players and staff of the Tarkwa based outfit.

Partey acquired the club in July after long time pal Jose Jimenez introduced him to the team.

The 26-year old Atletico Madrid midfielder revealed his outfit will give chances to young players from Medeama SC to come try out and learn to be professionals.

"We try to bring those who are under 20 years old, so they can learn and then be first-division level by the age of 25 or 26," the midfielder explained.

"Everyone wants to come now, so we are seeing what can be done."

Medeama SC have been one of the most consistent performing club in the Ghana Premier League, having won the MTN FA Cup twice in recent years.

The Mauve and Yellows have also represented the country in various CAF inter-club competition.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin