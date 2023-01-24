Medeama spend time at local community school in Tarkwa to mark International Day of Education 2023

Medeama players and officials visited a community basic school in Tarkwa on Tuesday morning to mark International Day of Education which falls today January 24.

Club captain Kwasi Donsu and Communication Director Patrick Akoto led a powerful delegation from the club to offer advice to the young kids in school as part the commemorative event.

The Local version was put together by Tarkwa-based Golden Tree Foundation and attracted kids and teachers from the Bankyim MA School on Tuesday.

Medeama captain Kwasi Donsu, who was mobbed by the students, offered a wide range of advice and guidance to the students.

"We are very happy to be here and excited to see all of you desirous of making a meaningful life after school. It's important you take your studies seriously and listen to the instructions of the teacher," he told a charged crowd.

"Education is a massive tool for career development and I will urge you to be steadfast in your learning.

"For those of you who are interested in becoming footballers, I will urge you to keep the focus but always keep in mind of furthering your education and taking it serious.

"Today I stand infront of you because I can express my thoughts and self to you and that makes any human being proud.

"Education is key and so I will entreat you to learn and keep learning everyday."

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

Without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind.

Today, 244 million children and youth are out of school, and 771 million adults are illiterate. Their right to education is being violated and it is unacceptable. It's time to transform education.

