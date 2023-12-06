Medeama spokesman Patrick Akoto urges massive support ahead of Young Africans clash

Communications director of Medeama SC Patrick Akoto has issued a rallying cry, calling on Ghanaians nationwide to gather at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, December 8th, in support of Medeama's pivotal clash against Young Africans in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The Tarkwa-based side are gearing up for their third group game in the competition having started poorly with a defeat against Al Ahly.

They rebounded with a crucial win at the Baba Yara Stadium with a 2-1 victory against Algeria's CR Belouizdad, showcasing the team's determination.

Ahead of their third game against the Tanzanian giants, Akoto is pleading with all Ghanaian football fans to offer unwavering support to the team.

"The people we see here, they should come in their numbers; the ticket is 10, 20, 100, very low. We urge them to come—Asanteman, Kotoko supporters, everybody, come and support us to achieve victory," Akoto emphasised.

As the reigning Ghanaian champions, Medeama currently holds the third position in Group D with three points after two games. The upcoming clash against Young Africans holds significant importance in their quest for continental glory.