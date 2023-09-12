Medeama star Fatawu Hamidu likely to make debut after injuries to Rahman, Mensah

Medeama SC defender, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu set to make Ghana debut after receiving a late invite from Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

The former Accra Lions left-back is expected to start in the friendly against Liberia after Baba Abdul Rahman and Gideon Mensah picked up injuries.

Rahman was forced off during the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic while Mensah did not train with the team on Monday.

Hamidu has been one of the best left-backs in the league, helping Medeama to their first league title last season.

He trained with the team on Sunday and Monday and could make his debut for the four-time African champions against Liberia.

The Black Stars begin early preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with the game against their West African neighbours.

The team will travel to the United States next month to play the Yankees and Mexico in friendlies before AFCON 2023.