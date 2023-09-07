Medeama star Jonathan Sowah hopes to make Ghana bow against the Central African Republic

Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah is hoping to make his first Ghana national team appearance on Thursday against Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Sowah was rewarded with a call-up for the crucial fixture following his blistering form for the Ghana Premier League champions in the past season.

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton could hand a debut to the in-form striker against the Wild Beasts at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Black Stars seek a spot in next year's tournament, taking place in Cote d'Ivoire.

Sowah has been lively with his training with the team and stands a good chance of being introduced in the match for his first Ghana bow.

The 24-year-old was instrumental for Medeama in the last season, having scored 12 goals in 18 appearances to help the Tarkwa-based club to win the Ghanaian championship for the very first time.

Sowah scored the only goal when Medeama beat Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first leg of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round.

He also scored both goals when the Yellow and Mauves beat 2-1 to win the Champions of Champions trophy against Dreams FC last Sunday.